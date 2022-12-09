Corporate Crossing | Metropolis Healthcare appoints former Airtel Nigeria head Surendran Chemmenkotil as CEO

Metropolis Healthcare announced the appointment of former Airtel Nigeria head Surendran Chemmenkotil as CEO, effective from January 2, 2022, the company notified on December 9, 2022.

Chemmenkotil was mainly associated with organisations, namely, Xerox India Limited and Bharti Airtel Limited ('Airtel'). According to the notification, he has experience across geographies, functions and businesses to his credit. He was the CEO of Airtel North East & Assam Circle.

Later he moved in as CEO of Karnataka Circle, which is Airtel's flagship Market, heading Mobile, Broadband and Enterprise lines of business between 2013-2015. He was also selected as Managing Director & CEO for Airtel Networks, Nigeria, which is the biggest market for Airtel Africa.

The Company's Mumbai-based Metropolis Path Lab was searched by the IT Department investigation arm on November 17, 2022, according to a PTI report.

The stocks of Metropolis Healthcare were trading in the green, up 0.20 percent at Rs 1,429.95, around 12:16 pm on December 9, 2022 on NSE website.

Later, Metropolis Path Lab on Tuesday informed that the Income Tax Department had left the company premises.

"The proceedings had no impact on the operations of our Diagnostic Centres/ Laboratories. Further, the normal day-to-day business activities at the corporate office have also resumed fully," the company said in its regulatory filing, as quoted by PTI.