HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Mar 12, 2018 11:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coromandel International to consider interim dividend

Coromandel International Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on March 16, 2018, inter alia, to consider payment of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2017-18.

 
 
Coromandel International Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on March 16, 2018, inter alia, to consider payment of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2017-18.

Further, in the terms of the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the "Trading Window" for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for Designated Persons from March 12, 2018 to March 18, 2018 (both days inclusive) in view of the above.Source : BSE
