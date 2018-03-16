Coromandel International declares interim dividend

Coromandel International Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on March 16, 2018, inter alia, has approved payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2017-18 @ Rs. 3/- (Rupees three only) per share (representing 300%) on the equity share of Re. 1/- each fully paid.The interim dividend will be paid on or after April 03, 2018, but within 30 days from the declaration of interim dividend, as provided in the Companies Act, 2013.Source : BSE