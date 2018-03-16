App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Mar 16, 2018 02:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coromandel International declares interim dividend

Coromandel International Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on March 16, 2018, inter alia, has approved payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2017-18 at Rs. 3/- (Rupees three only) per share (representing 300%) on the equity share of Re. 1/- each fully paid.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Coromandel International Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on March 16, 2018, inter alia, has approved payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2017-18 @ Rs. 3/- (Rupees three only) per share (representing 300%) on the equity share of Re. 1/- each fully paid.

The interim dividend will be paid on or after April 03, 2018, but within 30 days from the declaration of interim dividend, as provided in the Companies Act, 2013.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC