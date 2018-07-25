App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 11:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Confidence Petroleum's board meeting held on July 25, 2018

This is to inform The Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on the July 25, 2018.

 
 
This is to inform The Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on the 25th July 2018 has approved the following:
1. Allotment of 1,50,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 1 Each at Rs.52 per shares on preferential Basis to the Allotte as given

2. Appointment of Mr. Supratim Subimal Basu (DIN :01910081) as an Additional Director of the company.
Source : BSE
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 11:28 pm

