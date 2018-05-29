Confidence Petroleum: Outcome of board meeting

This is to informed the Exchange that, The following matters have been considered, approved and adopted by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 29th May, 2018:1) Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter & Year ended on 31St March, 2018;2) The Auditors Report on Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result for the Fourth Quarter & Year ended on 31St March, 2018. Please Note that the opinion given by the Statutory Auditor in the Enclosed Audit Report is unmodified opinionSource : BSE