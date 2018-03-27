App
Conart Engineers: Outcome of board meeting
Mar 26, 2018 10:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Conart Engineers: Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, March 26, 2018 have allotted 140,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each at an issue price of Rs. 51.24 each aggregating to Rs. 71,73,600 on preferential basis to the promoters of the company.

 
 
In accordance with Regulation no. 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, 26th March, 2018 have allotted 140,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each at an issue price of Rs. 51.24 each aggregating to Rs. 71,73,600 on preferential basis to the promoters of the company.
Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

