Colgate Palmolive declares third interim dividend

Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on March 12, 2018, has declared a third interim dividend of Rs. 5/- (Rupees five only) per equity share of Re.1/- (face value) for the financial year ending March 31, 2018. The said interim dividend will be paid on the paid-up equity share capital of Rs. 27.20 crore.Source : BSE