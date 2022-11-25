Coal India clocks 400 MT production in record time

Coal India Limited (CIL) has clocked its quickest 400-million-tonne coal production for any fiscal year in the state-run company's history, it said on November 25. CIL also added that it expects coal production to further increase in the coming months to hit its target of 700 MT in FY23.

“CIL has breached its 400 MT production mark in the quickest time ever, since the inception of the company, till 24 November of the ongoing fiscal. This represents a year on year growth of 17 percent,” the world’s largest government-owned coal producer said in a statement.

In 2021, CIL had produced 342 MT on November 24 and hit 400 MT of production on December 25. This year, the same quantum of production was achieved 31 days ahead compared to last year, which will give the company additional time to meet its target of producing 700 MT this fiscal, a CIL spokesperson told Moneycontrol.

Nationally, the coal ministry has projected a production of 900 MT in this fiscal, a feat which has not been achieved until now. This comes at a time when India has renewed its thrust on using coal for electricity generation as globally cost of oil and gas has skyrocketed owing to the Ukraine-Russia war and global inflation.

“As the monsoon season has ended, most of the mines have been dewatered. The festive season is also now over. There will be greater availability of machines and manpower leading to better production and productivity in the coming months,” the spokesperson said.

The company’s accelerated production brought down the asking annual growth rate to 6.9 percent from 12.4 percent at the year’s start. All the subsidiary companies of CIL sustained double-digit production growth since the beginning of FY23 compared to preceding fiscal.

“We began FY23 requiring a 78 MT jump in volume terms to touch the target of 700 MTs. As of November 24, the company has already achieved an increase of nearly 58 MTs. In the ensuing months we aim to sustain the tempo and further scale up the production and feel upbeat about achieving the target” said a senior executive of CIL. Also, CIL’s production peaked to 2.1 MT on November 24, which is the highest ever recorded single day’s output till November in any fiscal.

“Paving the path to increased production in the remaining months of FY’23, the company’s overburden removal (OBR) has been consistently logging an average of 5.4 million cubic metres (MCuM) per day during November till now. This level of OBR pace was never witnessed earlier. CIL’s OBR has risen into high orbit of 5.8 MCuM on November 23 which is yet another high,” the senior executive said. OBR is an important performance parameter that exposes the coal seam, which simplifies the future extraction of coal. OBR also lends better mine geometry leading to ease of operations and improved safety.

Sweta Goswami

