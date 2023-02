CNN News18 Bengaluru Town Hall to tackle key issues shaping Karnataka elections

After successful editions in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, CNN-News18 Town Hall comes to the Silicon Valley of the country, Bengaluru with a platform which is bigger and better. The Bengaluru Town Hall will be held on 7th Feb 2023, 4pm onwards and will bring together prominent political figures, industry leaders, and cultural icons to discuss key issues that will shape the upcoming elections in Karnataka. The conversations would be centred around the theme “Will Karnataka Vote for Continuity or Change?”

The Town Hall will feature Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai who will share his views on the central theme, followed by a discussion with DK Shivakumar, President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on whether he can be the man of the match for Congress.

Padma Shri Awardee and Former Director of Infosys, Mohandas Pai and Honorary Director, Bangalore International Centre, Ravichandar will discuss the topic ‘How to make elected Netas prioritize Bangalore's infrastructure?’. The event will also be joined by Sameer Nigam, Founder & CEO, PhonePe who will put forward his views on the theme of ‘Can Bangalore retain its edge as India’s startup capital? ‘

The evening will witness a discussion with Kiccha Sudeepa, Actor & Director, on the theme of "Can South continue to dominate Indian cinema’ and a discussion with Historian Vikram Sampath on "Is History being weaponised in Karnataka?’. The last session of the evening will be with Actor Chetan Ahimsa on ‘Language Politics: Genuine Concern or just a political stunt?’

Speaking about the upcoming event, Zakka Jacob, Managing Editor, CNN-News18 said, “CNN-News18 Town Hall is a dynamic platform where thought leaders engage in informed conversations and provide their nuanced opinions on themes that are relevant to the local people in that state. We are honoured to bring together these prominent figures to share their perspectives and insights on the future of Karnataka. CNN-News18 always strives to provide a stellar repertoire of content across all formats.” “Having received a tremendous positive response to the previous events held in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, we are now ready to host this marquee event with distinguished personalities in Bengaluru. As the No. 1 English News Channel in India, CNN-News18 is able to put a spotlight on local issues through its Town Halls.” said Smriti Mehra, CEO - Business Cluster, Network18. “We also thank our partners for their trust in CNN-News18 and associating with this property.” Related stories Jaypee deal an attractive proposition for Dalmia, more clarity awaited: Brokerages

Dalmia Bharat acquires Jaiprakash Associates' cement plants for nearly Rs 6,000 crore

Bengaluru to build its own tech and innovation museum near Baiyyappanahalli CNN-News18 Bengaluru Town Hall has Canara Bank as the Presenting Partner, Acko as the Co-Presenting Partner, and Reliance Industries Ltd and Tata Capital as Associate Partners. Watch CNN-News18 Town Hall on 7th Feb, 4pm onwards only on CNN-News18.

Moneycontrol News