App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 11:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chemfab Alkalis' board meeting held on July 25, 2018

We wish to inform you that, at the Board Meeting held July 25, 2018.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Submission of Information Pursuant to Regulation 33 and 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.

We wish to inform you that, at the Board Meeting held today, the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter (Q1) ended June 30, 2018 as recommended by the Audit Committee was approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and the Independent Auditors'' Review Report thereon was taken note of. The same are enclosed.

Pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, a Declaration by the company with respect to Auditors Report with Unmodified opinion is also enclosed.

The Board Meeting commenced at 11.15 A.M and Concluded at 03.15 P.M.

Kindly take the above information on record.
Source : BSE
Read More
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 11:51 pm

tags #Announcements

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.