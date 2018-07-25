Chemfab Alkalis' board meeting held on July 25, 2018

Submission of Information Pursuant to Regulation 33 and 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.We wish to inform you that, at the Board Meeting held today, the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter (Q1) ended June 30, 2018 as recommended by the Audit Committee was approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and the Independent Auditors'' Review Report thereon was taken note of. The same are enclosed.Pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, a Declaration by the company with respect to Auditors Report with Unmodified opinion is also enclosed.The Board Meeting commenced at 11.15 A.M and Concluded at 03.15 P.M.Kindly take the above information on record.Source : BSE