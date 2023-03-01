Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig joins upGrad’s Board of Directors

Dan Rosensweig

Dan Rosensweig, President and CEO of Chegg, is joining Asia’s Edtech stalwart upGrad’s Board of Directors as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

“I am excited to be joining upGrad’s Board of Directors as there has never been a better time to provide accessible and flexible higher education and skills training to learners around the world. By working in partnership with key universities and major technology enterprises, particularly in India, upGrad can help transform the workplace of tomorrow,” said Rosensweig.

In almost eight years of existence, upGrad has evolved into Asia’s largest integrated learning, skilling, workforce development and placement company, based on a stackable learning ecosystem that offers immersive online and blended courses. Currently, upGrad boasts more than 7 million learners across over 100 countries.

Rosensweig has led Chegg in its journey as a leading, student-first connected learning platform and his powerful expertise and global outlook will bring immense value to upGrad's table.

To that end, Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder & Chairperson, upGrad, said, “The US and India along with Asia are the two largest markets for Skilling & Learning Development and Dan brings with him a powerful global overview of this sector which in turn, shall continue to cement our corporate governance as we march ahead in our mission of disrupting the future of jobs and careers of tomorrow.”

Interestingly, Rosensweig is also a Board member of Adobe and wears the hat of a senior advisor to TPG Growth Ventures & Kleiner Perkins.