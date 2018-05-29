Chandra Prabhu International: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has at its meeting held today i.e May 29, 2018, approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018.
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has at its meeting held today i.e 29 May 2018, approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018 as recommended by the Audit Committee.Source : BSE
First Published on May 29, 2018 11:02 pm