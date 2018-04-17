Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals' board meeting on May 10, 2018

In pursuance of Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 10, 2018 to approve, inter-alia, the audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2018 and recommendation of dividend, if any, for the year ended March 31, 2018.The copy of the audited financial results shall be sent to you immediately after the Board meeting.Source : BSE