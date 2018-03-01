CESC approves 120% dividend

Further to our letter dated 22 February, 2018, we write to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has declared an Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 March, 2018 at Rs. 12/- per share (120%) on the paid up equity share capital of the Company.
A copy of the Notice being sent to the press for publication is attached.
Source : BSE
