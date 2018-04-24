Ceat's board meeting on April 30, 2018

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, April 30, 2018, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018 and to recommend dividend, if any for the year ended March 31, 2018.Further, pursuant to the Code of Fair Disclosures & Conduct ('the Code') of the Company for regulating, monitoring and reporting of trading by insiders, pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in Securities by Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Persons and Designated Persons, shall remain closed from Tuesday, April 24, 2018 to Wednesday, May 2, 2018 (both days inclusive) and shall re-open on Thursday, May 3, 2018.Source : BSE