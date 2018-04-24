App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 23, 2018 10:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ceat's board meeting on April 30, 2018

We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, April 30, 2018, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018 and to recommend dividend, if any for the year ended March 31, 2018.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, April 30, 2018, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018 and to recommend dividend, if any for the year ended March 31, 2018.

Further, pursuant to the Code of Fair Disclosures & Conduct ('the Code') of the Company for regulating, monitoring and reporting of trading by insiders, pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in Securities by Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Persons and Designated Persons, shall remain closed from Tuesday, April 24, 2018 to Wednesday, May 2, 2018 (both days inclusive) and shall re-open on Thursday, May 3, 2018.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.