you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 10:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Catvision: Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 30th May, 2018 has, approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018.

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Dsiclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 30th May, 2018 has, inter-alia, approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2018. We are hereby enclosing the following:

1. Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2018;
2. Report by the Statutory Auditors on the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2018;
3. A Declaration from the Managing Director as required under SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated 27th May, 2016.

The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 12.00 p.m. and concluded at 6.45 p.m.

You are requested to kindly take the above information on your records.
Source : BSE
First Published on May 30, 2018 10:20 pm

tags #Announcements

