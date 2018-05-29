Capricorn Systems Global Solutions : Outcome of board meeting

Date: 29.05.2018ToThe Manager (Listing Compliance)The Bombay Stock Exchange Limited,25, P.J.Towers,Dalal Street,Mumbai - 400 001Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting- audited financial results for 4th QuarterDear Sir/Madam,We hereby inform you that, the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held Today viz., Tuesday, 29th of May, 2018 at registered office at 4:00 PM and concluded at 9:10 PM1. Approval of the Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2018The Board considered and declared that M/s. CMT & associates, Statutory Auditors of the company has issued audit report with un-modified opinionThe board considered and approved appointment of Mr. Aakash Agarwal, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2017-18.Kindly take the above information on records.Thanking You,for Capricorn Systems Global Solutions LimitedSource : BSE