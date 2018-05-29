App
Last Updated : May 29, 2018 10:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions : Outcome of board meeting

We hereby inform you that, the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held Today viz., Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at registered office at 4:00 PM and approval of the Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2018.

 
 
Date: 29.05.2018
To
The Manager (Listing Compliance)
The Bombay Stock Exchange Limited,
25, P.J.Towers,
Dalal Street,
Mumbai - 400 001

Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting- audited financial results for 4th Quarter

Dear Sir/Madam,
We hereby inform you that, the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held Today viz., Tuesday, 29th of May, 2018 at registered office at 4:00 PM and concluded at 9:10 PM

1. Approval of the Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2018

The Board considered and declared that M/s. CMT & associates, Statutory Auditors of the company has issued audit report with un-modified opinion

The board considered and approved appointment of Mr. Aakash Agarwal, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2017-18.
Kindly take the above information on records.



Thanking You,

for Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Limited
Source : BSE
First Published on May 29, 2018 10:56 pm

tags #Announcements

