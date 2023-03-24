 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Can make hydrogen out of wastewater, biomass, says Gadkari

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST

Addressing the inaugural Moneycontrol Policy Next- The Rs 10 Trillion Infra Push summit, the minister said hydrogen made through electrolyser is costly but by using biomass, hydrogen can even be produced without using electricity

Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari at Moneycontrol Policy Next summit in New Delhi.

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari has suggested extracting hydrogen from treated water instead of exploiting fresh sources, as the government doubles down on promoting the use of clean and renewable energy sources.

Addressing the inaugural Moneycontrol Policy Next - The Rs 10 Trillion Infra Push summit in New Delhi on March 23, the minister said sludge could be converted into clean treated water to produce green hydrogen, which needs renewable energy to power it.

"We need to have private-public investment in solid and liquid waste management. If that happens wastewater and biomass can be used to produce hydrogen," Gadkari said.

He cited the example of the holy city of Mathura where 80 MLD of sludge is converted into clean water and supplied to Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for use in its refinery. Refineries need a lot of water as they produce grey hydrogen in large quantities.