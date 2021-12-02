MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

CAIT slams transfer of SP investigating 'marijuana sale' on Amazon, threatens stir

CAIT has accused the MP government of bowing to pressure from Amazon in transferring Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh

Ira Puranik
December 02, 2021 / 11:21 AM IST
Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) staged nationwide protest on November 24 against the e-commerce company Amazon for indulging unethical malpractices. The multinational technology company is again in news for selling drugs, chemicals used for bombs in Pulwana and for selling poison on their platform. (Image: Twitter @CAITIndia)

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) staged nationwide protest on November 24 against the e-commerce company Amazon for indulging unethical malpractices. The multinational technology company is again in news for selling drugs, chemicals used for bombs in Pulwana and for selling poison on their platform. (Image: Twitter @CAITIndia)

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has condemned the transfer of Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh who was involved in busting the alleged online delivery of marijuana through Amazon in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind.

The traders’ body has threatened to launch a stir against the transfer, accusing the state government of bowing to pressure from the American e-commerce giant.

"The transfer of such an efficient police officer in such a crucial time of the investigation is very surprising, giving reason to believe that the officer in concern and his team was about to take some major action against the accused,” CAIT’s national president BC Bhartia and secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said in a statement.

Kumar, who took over as the Bhind SP a year ago, has been transferred to police headquarters in the state capital Bhopal even as the investigation in the case that caused a stir continues.

The traders’ body alleged that the MP government was under pressure from Amazon, leading to an abrupt transfer.

Close

Related stories

The new SP Shailendra Chauhan has been brought from the Bhopal police headquarters. CAIT alleged that the MP government has been under pressure from Amazon.

The move reflected how the system was working under the pressure of the foreign-funded giants but it would not be taken lightly by the organisation, said CAIT, which is involved in litigation with the American company.

The MP chapter of CAIT and traders from all over the country would soon launch an protest against the state government’s move, it said.
Ira Puranik
Tags: #Amazon #Amazon India #CAIT #Indian traders
first published: Dec 2, 2021 11:21 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.