CAIT slams transfer of SP investigating 'marijuana sale' on Amazon, threatens stir

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) staged nationwide protest on November 24 against the e-commerce company Amazon for indulging unethical malpractices. The multinational technology company is again in news for selling drugs, chemicals used for bombs in Pulwana and for selling poison on their platform. (Image: Twitter @CAITIndia)

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has condemned the transfer of Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh who was involved in busting the alleged online delivery of marijuana through Amazon in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind.

The traders’ body has threatened to launch a stir against the transfer, accusing the state government of bowing to pressure from the American e-commerce giant.

"The transfer of such an efficient police officer in such a crucial time of the investigation is very surprising, giving reason to believe that the officer in concern and his team was about to take some major action against the accused,” CAIT’s national president BC Bhartia and secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said in a statement.

Kumar, who took over as the Bhind SP a year ago, has been transferred to police headquarters in the state capital Bhopal even as the investigation in the case that caused a stir continues.

The traders’ body alleged that the MP government was under pressure from Amazon, leading to an abrupt transfer.

The new SP Shailendra Chauhan has been brought from the Bhopal police headquarters. CAIT alleged that the MP government has been under pressure from Amazon.

The move reflected how the system was working under the pressure of the foreign-funded giants but it would not be taken lightly by the organisation, said CAIT, which is involved in litigation with the American company.

The MP chapter of CAIT and traders from all over the country would soon launch an protest against the state government’s move, it said.