Budget 2023-24: What the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said about Millets, now known as Shree Anna

Feb 01, 2023 / 05:52 PM IST

India is the global hub for millets, or 'shree anna', and is at the forefront of popularising millets, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The world is gravitating towards the superfood, the magic grains that has been an ancient food grain in Asia and Africa.

Millet crop is ready to harvest. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Union Budget 2023 speech on Wednesday, said, "India is the global hub for millets, or shree anna. India is at the forefront of popularising millets."

