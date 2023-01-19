 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: HUL’s Sanjiv Mehta seeks extension in concessional tax rate timeline

Jan 19, 2023 / 06:32 PM IST

Budget 2023: The deadline for availing concessional tax rate is till March 2024, and going by Mehta’s wish list, it should be extended till 2029

Sanjiv Mehta also expects simplification of capital gains tax in this Budget

Sharing his expectations from the upcoming Budget 2023, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) CEO Sanjiv Mehta said he would like to see a further extension in timeline for the concessional 15 percent corporate tax rate for manufacturing companies.

“India is a fabulous place for manufacturing. Increasing the concessional tax rate for companies by another five years will help India capitalize on the China+1 and Europe+1 opportunities,” HUL's Mehta said in a press meet.

In September 2019, the government had said that any new domestic company incorporated on or after October 1, 2019, making fresh investment in manufacturing, would have an option to pay income-tax at the rate of 15 percent if they commenced their production on or before March 31, 2023.

This deadline was later extended till March 2024, and going by Mehta’s wish list for Budget 2023, it should be extended till 2029.

Second on his wish list is the simplification of capital gains tax. Currently, shares held for more than one year attract a 10 percent tax on long-term capital gains.