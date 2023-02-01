 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

Budget 2023 | Five things for tribal welfare the Finance Minister announced

Moneycontrol News
Feb 01, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced some crucial tribal welfare sops, here are the excerpts from her Union Budget 2023 speech on what these are

Representative image. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)

In her Union Budget 2023 speech on Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Budget lays the foundation for an inclusive growth in the Amrit Kaal, the 25 years till India@100, i.e. 2047, and towards that end, it launched seven priority approach, together called the 'Saptarishi'. Keeping that in consideration, the FM announced some targeted schemes for tribal welfare, spanning education, drinking water and sanitation. This inclusion, as much as it is needed, is being seen as sops ahead of the ahead of the 2024 general election.

 

Here is a look at the various announcements:

"The Budget adopts the following seven priorities. They complement
each other and act as the ‘Saptarishi’ guiding us through the Amrit Kaal."

1) Inclusive Development
2) Reaching the Last Mile
3) Infrastructure and Investment
4) Unleashing the Potential
5) Green Growth
6) Youth Power
7) Financial Sector