 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

BSE appoints Sundararaman Ramamurthy as MD & CEO effective January 4, 2023

Moneycontrol.com
Dec 30, 2022 / 06:42 PM IST

Ramamurthy will now succeed Ashishkumar Chauhan, former MD and CEO of BSE, who resigned on July 25, 2022

BSE MD and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has appointed Sundararaman Ramamurthy as the Managing Director and chief executive office (CEO) of the company with effect from January 4, 2023, CNBC-TV18 reported on December 30.

Ramamurthy will now succeed Ashishkumar Chauhan, former MD and CEO of BSE. The new appointment comes months after Chauhan resigned from the post, with effect from July 25, 2022.

The new managing director and chief executive officer of BSE is an old hand at capital markets and a wiz in the often vexing segment of derivatives.

ALSO READ: BSE’s new process-driven boss may just be what the bourse needs

Earlier in November, BSE had received the nod to have a new Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

BSE’s new MD and CEO has been assigned the role after market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approved the appointment. In a regulatory filing earlier, BSE had mentioned that the appointment of the new MD and CEO is subject to acceptance of the offer made to him and fulfilment of terms and conditions including approval from the shareholders.