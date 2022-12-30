BSE appoints Sundararaman Ramamurthy as MD & CEO effective January 4, 2023

BSE MD and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has appointed Sundararaman Ramamurthy as the Managing Director and chief executive office (CEO) of the company with effect from January 4, 2023, CNBC-TV18 reported on December 30.

Ramamurthy will now succeed Ashishkumar Chauhan, former MD and CEO of BSE. The new appointment comes months after Chauhan resigned from the post, with effect from July 25, 2022.

The new managing director and chief executive officer of BSE is an old hand at capital markets and a wiz in the often vexing segment of derivatives.

Earlier in November, BSE had received the nod to have a new Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

BSE’s new MD and CEO has been assigned the role after market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approved the appointment. In a regulatory filing earlier, BSE had mentioned that the appointment of the new MD and CEO is subject to acceptance of the offer made to him and fulfilment of terms and conditions including approval from the shareholders.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that the 62-year-old Ramamurthy was one of the key hands to shape the National Stock Exchange (NSE)'s equity derivatives segment into the powerhouse it is today, with nearly 90 percent of the market share. NSE’s enviable technological transformation and efficiency in clearing and settlement are attributed to Ramamurthy’s efforts.

At NSE, Ramamurthy handled an array of projects and also spearheaded the National Securities Clearing Corporation, the exchange’s clearing house. His expertise in the area of capital markets is unparalleled and his track record at NSE would now be put to test at the rival exchange.

Ramamurthy quit NSE in late 2014 to join Bank of America (BofA), where he is the chief operating officer. His time at IDBI Bank in the early stage of this career helped Ramamurthy ease into his role at the multinational bank.