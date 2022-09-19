Brokerages laud Adani’s fundraising plan; see solid commitment toward cement biz

Brokerages across the street gave a thumbs up to the Adani-Ambuja/ACC deal closure announcement, which came with many other surprises. Adani Group on Friday announced the completion of the acquisition of Ambuja/ACC for a total consideration of $6.5 billion. It was accompanied by a slew of other announcements:

(1) Board approval for fund infusion of Rs 20,000 crore via preferential allotment of warrants to promoters

(2) Rejig of the management and board of directors

(3) Constitution of new board committees, such as a corporate responsibility committee and (one of its kind) the public consumer committee

(4) Change of Financial year for Ambuja/ACC from January-December to April-March

(5) Change of the registered office to Ahmedabad-based (Gujarat) Adani Corporate House.

Following are the brokerages’ key takeaways:

Jefferies

Global brokerage Jefferies has upgraded Ambuja Cements to a “Buy” rating from “Hold” earlier, with a target price (TP) of Rs 620 per share against Rs 400 per share. The brokerage reiterated its “Buy” rating on ACC with a target price of Rs 3,030, from Rs 2,565 per share.

Jefferies saw the announcement of fundraising as a big surprise and the announcement of reconstitution of the board/ ESG framework in line with the other group companies. The brokerage sees group synergy benefits coming in from the quarter ended December 2022, and accelerating over the next one to three years. It has raised consolidated EBITDA estimates for Ambuja by ~20%–30% for FY24/FY25 on higher volumes and EBITDA/T assumptions.

Morgan Stanley

Has maintained its underweight rating on both ACC and Ambuja Cements. The brokerage sees the announcement of a capital-raise of Rs 20,000 crore as a net positive for the industry in the medium term, reaffirming the view of multi-year demand up-cycles. Per Morgan Stanley, the industry has consolidated massively since the previous upcycle (2010), and, unlike then, new capacity addition is now concentrated at larger players. This lowers the risk of unjustified capacity additions in this cycle and also lowers the risk of a price war. According to the brokerage, Ambuja Cement now has the power to drive industry dynamics, and any announcement could create volatility in the near term.

Investec Securities

The brokerage has downgraded ACC to a “Hold” rating from “Buy” earlier with a target price of Rs 2,919. It has retained the rating on Ambuja Cement as a preferred play with a target price of Rs 752 per share.

The fundraising activity signals the promoters’ commitment toward the business, Investec said, enabling it to chase growth and help achieve synergies/cost efficiencies. The brokerage has also retained a preference for large-cap cement players and has highlighted consolidation as a theme that will gather pace, potentially driving up valuations in select midcap names.

IIFL Securities

The brokerage has reiterated its “Buy” rating on ACC, with a TP of Rs 2,350 per share. It also maintained an “Add” rating on Ambuja Cement with a TP of Rs 395 per share.

According to the brokerage, the company is building a war chest to become the market leader, which would ensure it is ready for any inorganic growth opportunity and is in line with Adani’s vision to ramp up capacity (including acquisitions) to become the largest cement company by 2030. From an industry perspective, the brokerage is of the view that the industry could see further consolidation, and that acquisitions that come at a premium could limit the scope for aggressive pricing. But, it added, uncertainty is likely to weigh on the sector’s valuations.