you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 11:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance's board meeting on August 10, 2018

In view of the ensuring Board Meeting scheduled on August 10, 2018 to review and take on record the unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2018.

 
 
In view of the ensuring Board Meeting scheduled on 10th August, 2018 to review and take on record the unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2018, Trading Window shall remain closed from 08th August, 2018 to 13thAugust, 2018. The trading window closure is pursuant to Clause 6 of Code of Conduct on Insider Trading Regulations. The trading window shall reopen from 14th August, 2018. Dealing involving the purchase or sale of the Company share by the connected person/designated employees of the Company including their relatives during the window closure period is prohibitedSource : BSE
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 11:11 pm

tags #Announcements

