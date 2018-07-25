Blue Chip Tex Fuel Industries board meeting hled on August 03, 2018

App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 10:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Blue Chip Tex Fuel Industries board meeting held on August 03, 2018

Bluechip Tex Industries has informed that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on August 03, 2018.

 
 
Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on August 03, 2018 for the folloviing:

1. To consider the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 along with Limited Review Report thereon.

2. To fix the date and time of Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2017-18;

3. To approve the Notice of Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2017-18;

4. To fix book closure date and record date;

5. To declare/recommend dividend (if any), for the financial year ended March 31, 2018;

6. To approve Draft Director Report for the financial year 2017-18.Source : BSE
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 10:08 pm

tags #Announcements

