Blue Chip Tex Fuel Industries' board meeting held on August 03, 2018

BLUE CHIP TEX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2018 ,inter alias, to consider and approve 1.To consider the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2018 along with Limited Review Report thereon.
2.To fix the date and time of Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2017-18;
3.To approve the Notice of Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2017-18;
4.To fix book closure date and record date;
5.To declare/recommend dividend (if any), for the financial year ended 31st March, 2018;
6.To approve Draft Director Report for the financial year 2017-18.
Source : BSE
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 10:31 pm