Big Story | Final set of economic stimulus tranche decoded

On the last day of Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission stimulus package announcements, FM Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a set of measures expected to give India Inc some breathing space amid the COVID-19 disruption.

The seven areas in focus were MGNREGA, healthcare and education, business during COVID-19, de-crimilisation of Companies Act, Ease of Doing Business, PSUs and state governments and resources.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Sakshi Batra decodes the last set of measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of the stimulus package for Atmanirbhar Bharat