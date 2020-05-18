App
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 09:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Final set of economic stimulus tranche decoded

Sakshi Batra decodes the last set of measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of the stimulus package for Atmanirbhar Bharat

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On the last day of Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission stimulus package announcements, FM Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a set of measures expected to give India Inc some breathing space amid the COVID-19 disruption.

The seven areas in focus were MGNREGA, healthcare and education, business during COVID-19, de-crimilisation of Companies Act, Ease of Doing Business, PSUs and state governments and resources.

Sakshi Batra decodes the last set of measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of the stimulus package for Atmanirbhar Bharat

First Published on May 18, 2020 09:22 am

tags #Atmanirbhar Bharat #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economic stimulus #India #video

