Bhushan Steel will submit Tata Steel's resolution plan to NCLT

The Committee of Creditors of Bhushan Steel Limited (BSL) has approved the resolution plan submitted by Tata Steel Limited, by e-voting process conducted for the meeting held on March 20, 2018. The Resolution Professional of BSL will now file the resolution plan to the National Company Law Tribunal ('NCLT') for its requisite approval.
The Committee of Creditors of Bhushan Steel Limited (BSL) has approved the resolution plan submitted by Tata Steel Limited, by e-voting process conducted for the meeting held on March 20, 2018.The Resolution Professional of BSL will now file the resolution plan to the National Company Law Tribunal ('NCLT') for its requisite approval.Source : BSE