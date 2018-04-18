Bharti Infratel board to consider dividend

Further to our letter dated April 6, 2018 and pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(e) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company will inter-alia consider to recommend/declare dividend, if any, in its meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, April 23, 2018.Source : BSE