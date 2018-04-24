Bharti Infratel's board recommends final dividend

Bharti Infratel Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on April 23, 2018, inter alia, has considered and recommended a final dividend of Rs. 14/- (Rupees Fourteen Only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2017-18.The above dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, will be credited/dispatched within 30 days from the date of the AGM.Source : BSE