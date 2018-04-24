App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 23, 2018 10:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharti Infratel's : Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Monday, April 23, 2018.

 
 
Further to our intimation dated April 18, 2018 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), we wish to inform you that subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Monday, April 23, 2018 (commenced at 12:45 p.m. and concluded at 5:15 p.m.), inter alia, has considered and recommended a final dividend of Rs. 14/- (Rupees Fourteen Only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2017-18.

The above dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, will be credited/dispatched within 30 days from the date of the AGM.

Source : BSE
