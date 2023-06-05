BharatPe makes third leadership appointment, announces Kohinoor Biswas as head of consumer lending

In 2021, BharatPe announced its entry into the ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ (BNPL) category with the launch of ‘Postpe’.

Fintech firm BharatPe announced Monday that it has appointed Kohinoor Biswas as the Head of Consumer Lending business and that he will look after the entire PostPe operations.

"At BharatPe, he (Biswas) will be responsible for leading the entire Postpe business, the credit-first consumer vertical of BharatPe," the firm said in a prepared statement.

Biswas will be reporting to Nalin Negi, who is the CFO and interim CEO, and will be building the consumer lending vertical.

Prior to joining BharatPe, Biswas was the Head of Credit Cards portfolio at ICICI Bank and spearheaded the overall credit cards strategy driving card spends and loyalty.

The alumni of IIM Calcutta was also the vertical head for Credit Card Portfolio at HDFC Bank. He has also been associated with companies like Intellect Design Arena Ltd, JP Morgan Chase, and American Express.

"Postpe, while a late entrant in the consumer category, was a huge success from its early days. I am excited to join the BharatPe team as the Head of Consumer Lending. I look forward to strengthening the existing relationships with the Postpe customers by offering new credit products as well as new payment and commerce use cases," said Biswas.

In 2021, BharatPe announced its entry into the ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ (BNPL) category with the launch of ‘Postpe’.

This is the third leadership appointment by BharatPe in 2023.

The company earlier announced the appointment of Aparna Kuppuswamy as Chief Risk Officer for the BharatPe Group, and Sandeep Indurkar as the Chief Business Officer - Banking and Alliances.