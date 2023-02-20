BharatPe appoints ex-SBI Cards executive Aparna Kuppuswamy as chief risk officer

BharatPe Group on February 20 announced that it has appointed Aparna Kuppuswamy, ex-SBI Cards senior executive, as the company's Chief Risk Officer (CRO) in what was another top-level move into the company from the State Bank of India (SBI). Earlier in October 2021, former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar joined the fintech unicorn as non-executive chairman.

Kuppuswamy will be leading the risk portfolio across the BharatPe Group of companies, including the merchant and consumer businesses. She will be working closely with the CFO and interim CEO, Nalin Negi, to further build a robust lending vertical at BharatPe, the fintech unicorn said in a statement. Notably, Negi was also brought in from SBI Cards in August, last year.

Amit Jain, who is currently the CRO, will be working closely with her and will be investing more of his time on collections and underwriting, from a merchant standpoint, Bharatpe added.

Moneycontrol News