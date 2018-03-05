BPCL arm gets Mozambique government approval

Mozambique Governments approval for GOLFINHO-ATUM Field Development Plan, Rovuma Offshore Area 1 Block, Mozambique

Bharat PetroResources, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Petroleum Corporation has received approval from the government of Mozambique for the Golfinho-Atum field development plan.

