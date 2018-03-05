BPCL arm gets Mozambique government approval

Bharat PetroResources, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Petroleum Corporation has received approval from the government of Mozambique for the Golfinho-Atum field development plan.
Mozambique Governments approval for GOLFINHO-ATUM Field Development Plan, Rovuma Offshore Area 1 Block, Mozambique
Bharat PetroResources, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Petroleum Corporation has received approval from the government of Mozambique for the Golfinho-Atum field development plan.
At 15:10 hrs Bharat Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 434.80, down Rs 7.25, or 1.64 percent.
Currently, it is trading 20.95 percent below its 52-week high and 8.65 percent above its 52-week low.
Market capitalisation stands at Rs 94,319.11 crore. Source : BSE