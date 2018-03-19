BHEL commissions first unit of Kishanganga HEP in Jammu & Kashmir

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has successfully commissioned the first 110 MW generating unit of the prestigious 330 MW Kishanganga Hydro-Electric Project (HEP) in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), being developed by NHPC Ltd.

At 11:51 hrs Bharat Heavy Electricals was quoting at Rs 84.30, down Rs 1.95, or 2.26 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 121.77 and 52-week low Rs 80.94 on 25 April, 2017 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.Currently, it is trading 30.77 percent below its 52-week high and 4.15 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 30,949.90 crore.

Source : BSE