BHEL wins Rs 11,700 crore order for 3x800 MW supercritical power plant in Jharkhand

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has won a Rs 11,700 crore order for setting up a 3x800 MW supercritical thermal power plant in Jharkhand.

The order for setting up the 3x800 MW Patratu Super Thermal Power Station Expansion, Phase-I (3x 800 MW) has been placed on BHEL by Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (PVUNL - asubsidiary of NTPC Ltd . in Joint Venture with Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam).Source : BSE