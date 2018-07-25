App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 10:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Bijlee's board meeting scheduled on August 10, 2018

BHARAT BIJLEE has informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on August 10, 2018, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company.

 
 
BHARAT BIJLEE LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2018 ,inter alias, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company which was scheduled today, i.e. on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, inter-alia to consider and adopt the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, has been adjourned due to lean and late attendance of Directors on account of 'MUMBAI BAND', to Friday, August 10, 2018, after ascertaining the availability of Directors on that date.Source : BSE
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 10:41 pm

