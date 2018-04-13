App
Bhansali Engineering Polymers: Outcome of board meeting
Apr 13, 2018 08:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bhansali Engineering Polymers: Outcome of board meeting

This is to intimate that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on Friday, April 13, 2018 at 5:30 p.m.

 
 
In accordance with Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to intimate that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on Friday, 13th April, 2018 at 3rd floor, Bhagwandas Thakker room, Indian Merchants'' Chamber, Veer Nariman Road, Churchgate, Mumbai- 400 020 which commenced at 5:30 p.m. and concluded at 08:15 p.m. have considered/approved the matters as mentioned in the attached proceeding of Board Meeting, inter alia others.Source : BSE
