Bengaluru Airport’s T2 can now be experienced on metaverse

The first phase of metaverse experience at Bengaluru airport - BLR Metaport - was launched yesterday. Terminal 2 (T2) of Kempegowda International Airport has become one of the world's first airport terminals that can be viewed virtually on metaverse, Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL) said in an official release on December 13.

A metaverse is a shared virtual space that uses augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technology to create a hyper-realistic, immersive, and interactive experience.

Watch | What is a metaverse? Is it going to be the next big technological phenom?

The BLR Metaport has been created by Amazon Web Services (AWS) in collaboration with Polygon to give users an immersive, three-dimensional (3D) view of the newly opened Terminal 2 at BLR Airport, BIAL said. With the help of their smart devices, interested travellers and the public can virtually tour and navigate the new state-of-the-art terminal at www.blrmetaport.com.

"We believe that it is important to connect with a new generation of our global audience through the Metaverse. We also have several initiatives planned around the BLR Metaport, which promise to increase ways in which we can engage with our global audience and enhance business impact over the next few years," said BIAL's Chief Strategy and Development Officer, Satyaki Raghunath.

Polygon Companies APAC Head, Arpit Sharma, said that the Metaport is expected to "drive a digital economy that can be accessed by every individual in the world."

Metaport to tap digital artwork market

The BLR Metaport is based on the principles of decentralization, in which control and decision-making pass from a centralized entity to a distributed network. Using the Polygon Blockchain, users will be able to trade digital assets seamlessly and securely in the future. There can be digital artwork at the BLR Metaport, certificates for completing training courses related to the industry, collectables, utility and commemorative NFTs. Through BLR Metaport, users will be able to shop from their favourite brands from anywhere in the world.