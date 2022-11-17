BEL signs MoUs with two defence PSUs to address needs of domestic and export markets

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on November 17 said that it has signed memorandum of understandings (MoUs) with two defence companies, Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL/AVANI) and Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL), to address needs of domestic and export markets.

In the case of the MoU with AWEIL, BEL aims to address domestic and export opportunities in the areas of Air Defence, Artillery Gun Systems, Medium Caliber Weapons, Small Arms and related systems, whereas, with AVANI, the defence PSU aims to address opportunities in the areas of Air Defence, Artillery Gun Systems, Medium Caliber Weapons, Small Arms and related systems.

Both the agreements were signed in presence of Dinesh Kumar Batra, then CMD, BEL, along with Ravin Kulshrestha, Director (Finance), AWEIL and A N Srivastava, CMD, AVNL/AVANI during the Defexpo 2022 event.

Last month, the BEL had signed an MoU with Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) for the joint development of products/solutions in the area of autonomous navigation and associated fields.

The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of the two companies, the Bengaluru-headquartered BEL had said in a statement.

Meanwhile, shares of BEL on Thursday (November 17) closed 2.2 percent higher at Rs 110.60 apiece on the BSE against its previous close.