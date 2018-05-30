Bazel International: Outcome of board meeting

App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 10:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dear Sir/Ma'am,
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Bazel International Limited ('the Company') in their meeting held today i.e. 30th May, 2018, which commenced from 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 6:30 P.M., have approved and taken on record the following items in the meeting:
1. The Board considered and approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2018 as reviewed by the Audit Committee.
2. The Board took note of the Auditor's Report for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2018 as placed by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.
The copies of the same have been enclosed herewith for your information and records.
Source : BSE
First Published on May 30, 2018 10:16 pm

tags #Announcements

