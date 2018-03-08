BASF's parent company in talks to buy Bayer's vegetable seeds business

BASF SE, Germany, parent company is in exclusive talks to acquire Bayer’s entire vegetable seeds business, operating under the global trademark Nunhems.

At 11:40 hrs BASF India was quoting at Rs 1,986.45, down Rs 8.75, or 0.44 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,430.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,176.95 on 08 January, 2018 and 14 March, 2017, respectively.Currently, it is trading 18.25 percent below its 52-week high and 68.78 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 8,598.48 crore. Source : BSE