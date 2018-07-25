Bank of Maharashtra's board meeting scheduled on August 03, 2018

The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled on Friday, 03rd August, 2018 at Pune, inter alia to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2018.We request you to consider the above information in compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Further, in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Bank's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders, the Trading Window shall remain closed for the Directors and Designated employees of the Bank from 26th July, 2018 to 05th August, 2018 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE