Bank of Maharashtra's board to consider Dividend
Apr 19, 2018 10:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of Maharashtra's board to consider Dividend

Bank of Maharashtra has informed that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled on May 04, 2018, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2018 and recommend dividend, if any.

 
 
Bank of Maharashtra has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled on May 04, 2018, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2018 and recommend dividend, if any.

Further, in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Bank’s Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders, the Trading Window shall remain closed for the Directors and Designated employees of the Bank from April 20, 2018 to May 06, 2018 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE
