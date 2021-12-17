MARKET NEWS

English
Bank of Baroda has job openings for 52 posts. Check details here

Bank of Baroda job opening 2021: The tentative location of the postings will be Mumbai or Hyderabad, which may be subject to change depending on the bank’s requirement.

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2021 / 03:18 PM IST
The tentative location of the postings will be Mumbai or Hyderabad, which may be subject to change depending on the bank's requirement.

The tentative location of the postings will be Mumbai or Hyderabad, which may be subject to change depending on the bank’s requirement.

Bank of Baroda has invited applications for 52 job vacancies, including the recruitments of IT officers on a regular basis and IT professionals on a contract basis. The last date for submitting applications is December 28, 2021.

The applications have been invited for the following job posts at the Bank of Baroda:

2 Quality Assurance Leads

12 Quality Assurance Engineers

12 Developers (Full Stack Java)

12 Developers (Mobile Application Development)

2 UI/UX Designers

2 Cloud Engineers

2 Application Architects

2 Enterprise Architects

2 Technology Architects

2 Infrastructure Architects

2 Integration Experts

Eligible candidates will have to apply online by visiting the official website @bankofbaroda.in.

Application fees

Those who wish to apply for the Bank of Baroda jobs 2021 will have to pay Rs 600 (for General/ OBC/ EWS category). The application fees for SC/ ST/ and persons with disability (PWD) category is Rs 100. The requisite fee/intimation charges will have to be paid online only.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the various posts at Bank of Baroda must ensure that they maintain a healthy credit history and have a minimum CIBIL score of 650 or above at the time of joining.

Selection criteria

An online examination will be conducted for the regular positions in JMGS-I, MMGS-II, and MMGS-III, while a psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process. This will be followed by group discussion and interview of shortlisted candidates.

For contractual positions, the selection will be based on shortlisting and subsequent round of personal interviews and/or Group Discussion and/or any other selection method.

Location of posting

The tentative location of the postings will be Mumbai or Hyderabad, which may be subject to change depending on the bank’s requirement.

Package:

The package for regular positions:

Monthly CTC at the initial level of JMG/S-I, MMG/S-II, MMG/S-III including DA, Special Allowance, HRA, CCA and all perks and benefits like quarters facility, in lieu of HRA, for officers; Conveyance; Medical Aid; LTC; etc., admissible as per rules of the Bank, in force from time to time is approximately R 1.17 lacs /-, R 1.48 lacs /- and R 1.78 lacs per month, respectively in Mumbai.

Allowances may vary depending upon the place of posting.

The package for contractual positions:

Remuneration will be offered based on the candidate’s qualifications, experience, overall suitability, last drawn salary of the candidate and market benchmarks for the respective posts and shall not be a limiting factor for suitable candidates.

The contractual engagement will be for three years, with periodic performance review; it may be extended at the option of the bank.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bank Of Baroda #job opening
first published: Dec 17, 2021 03:18 pm

