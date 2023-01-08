Bandhan Bank Q3 update: Total deposits jump 21%, cross Rs 1 lakh crore

live bse live

Kolkata-headquartered Bandhan Bank's total deposits crossed Rs 1 lakh crore in the third quarter of FY23, the private sector lender said in a regulatory filing on January 7

The total deposits and advances of the lender jumped 21 percent to Rs 1,02,283, from Rs 84,500 recorded in same quarter of the previous fiscal year. On a sequential basis, the number grew by 3 percent from Rs 99,366 recorded in the previous quarter.

Lender's loan and advances stood at Rs 1,00,520 crores in the December quarter, an increase of 14% from Rs 87,998 crores in Q3FY22. Sequentially, the numbers advanced 5 percent as against Rs 95,835 crore posted in the September quarter.

The third quarter of FY23 marked an important milestone for Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank when it crossed the lakh crore mark for deposits and, loans & advances.

During the quarter, the Bank witnessed movement of deposit from customers maintaining saving balance above Rs 2 crore to term deposits.

Bulk deposits surged 139 percent to Rs 31,233 in Q3Fy23 as against Rs 13,060 recorded in Q3FY22. Sequentially the bulk deposits jumped 22 percent from Rs 25,705 crore in Q2FY23.

While the bank posted double-digit growth in both total advances and deposits year-on-year, CASA ratio declined to 36.4 percent in Q3FY23 as against 40.8 percent in Q2FY23 and 45.6 percent in Q3Fy22. The ratio shows how much of a bank's total deposits are in both current and savings accounts.