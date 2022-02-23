Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan: 5 factors you must meet to enjoy instant approval

In today’s day and age, applying and getting approval for a personal loan is quite simple, especially with modern lenders like Bajaj Finserv. You no longer have to visit a lender’s branch, stand in a queue, and wait for your turn. Thanks to fintech, you can now complete the process completely online and in just a few clicks. This saves precious time and allows you to plan your loan efficiently after comparing the interest rates, tenor options and special perks offered by different lenders.

However, to successfully avail of instruments like the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan, you must meet certain criteria. Since it is a collateral-free loan, lenders may be a lot stricter, and so, you must meet all the requirements without any issues. Read on to know the crucial factors for personal loan instant approval.

A profile matching the basic age and citizenship criteria

The basic criteria that lenders assess are related to your age and citizenship. Typically, you need to be an adult between 21 and 67 years. Secondly, you must be an Indian citizen residing in India to qualify for this loan. If you meet these terms, you have passed the primary criteria to be eligible. However, make sure you have your age proof and address proof ready for verification.

A healthy CIBIL score

Your CIBIL score indicates your creditworthiness, and lenders refer to it when assessing your profile. Usually, the best lenders prefer a minimum CIBIL score of 750. If you own a credit card and use it regularly without defaulting, reaching and maintaining this CIBIL score is much easier. Your borrowing history and repayment track record also impact your CIBIL score. As such, always make sure that you clear your dues on time. An excellent score can help you get a low-interest personal loan offer easily.

Stable employment with a reputed employer

When you apply for a personal loan, your lender will look into your employment or source of income. This is to gauge whether your sources of income are reliable. A stable job or source of income is key to assure lenders that you can pay the EMIs regularly without failure. You enjoy quicker approval if you work in a reputed MNC, government office or have a job at a stable private company. This is also true if you have maintained a steady job at such organisations. All of these factors point toward the stability of your profile. So, if you have recently changed jobs, wait a few months before you apply.

Adequate monthly income to meet the lender’s city-specific requirements

Top lenders have city-specific monthly income requirements that you must be aware of. For Bajaj Finserv, it varies between Rs. 22,000 to Rs. 35,000 based on your city of residence. The lower end of that range is for Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, whereas the higher end is for Tier 1 cities like Delhi, Bangalore, Pune or Mumbai. Be sure to check this criterion before applying.

A low debt-to-income ratio

Your debt-to-income ratio is the percentage of your income already earmarked to service existing debt. As such, having a high DTI ratio, over 43%, means a large portion of your income is already being used and that you can’t handle more debt. It also impacts your credit score and lenders will see you as a high-risk borrower. Your application is likely to get rejected, or you may get approved at a higher-than-normal interest rate to cover the risks. Usually, a DTI ratio below 36% is considered acceptable, but it is always better to have as little debt as possible when you apply.

Now that you know the crucial factors to ensure personal loan instant approval, you can prepare accordingly. When the time comes to borrow, a smart option to consider is the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan. You can get a high sanction of up to Rs. 25 lakh and get approved for it in just a few minutes. Meet the simple eligibility criteria and submit basic paperwork to receive disbursal within 24 hours.





Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article

