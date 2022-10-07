Bajaj Finance increases the Fixed Deposit interest rates| Earn higher returns this festive season

The festivities this year have brought good news for all investors. Bajaj Finance has increased the FD rates on specific tenures. You can now start investing with a minimum of Rs. 15,000 up to Rs. 5 Crore and earn higher FD interest rates. The revised interest rates are applicable for customers below 60 years and senior citizens. Senior citizens, however, receive an additional rate benefit of 0.25% p.a.

The new rates w.e.f 7 Oct 2022

Tenure Cumulative interest rates for customers below 60 years of age Cumulative interest rates for senior citizens Old rate New rate Old rate New rate 12 - 23 months 6.35% p.a. 6.55% p.a. 6.60% p.a. 6.80% p.a. 24 - 35 months 6.95% p.a. 7.25% p.a. 7.20% p.a. 7.50% p.a.

The revised interest rates for cumulative deposits are mentioned below.

Special rates w.e.f 7 Oct 2022

Tenure Cumulative interest rates for customers below 60 years of age Cumulative interest rates for senior citizens Old rate New rate Old rate New rate 15 months 6.55% p.a. 6.70% p.a. 6.80% p.a. 6.95% p.a. 18 months 6.65% p.a. 6.80% p.a. 6.90% p.a. 7.05% p.a. 22 months 6.80% p.a. 7.05% p.a. 7.05% p.a. 7.30% p.a. 30 months 7.05% p.a. 7.35% p.a. 7.30% p.a. 7.60% p.a. 33 months 7.15% p.a. 7.35% p.a. 7.40% p.a. 7.60% p.a.

Start investing with Rs. 15,000 as a flat sum to meet the minimum investment requirement. The maximum investment for online consumers is Rs. 5 Crore; offline customers have no maximum investment amount. Interest rates up to 7.75% for a tenure of 44 months: Senior citizens investing for 44 months can expect FD rates of up to 7.75% annually. Customers under 60 years of age receive interest rates of up to 7.50% annually. Tenors between 12 and 60 months: Select any tenor between 12 and 60 months. The interest rate on your investment will depend on your tenor. Flexible payout option: Select the non-cumulative fixed deposit to generate consistent income. You can earn interest on a monthly, quartFDerly, half-yearly, or annual basis.

Special tenure for higher returns: Bajaj Finance provides a special Tenor with Higher Returns. Monthly special tenors include 15, 18, 22, 30, 33, and 44. End-to-end online process : You can start investing online by following simple steps. Choose your investment details, complete your KYC, provide additional details and complete your payment. Systematic Deposit Plan- You can also start small monthly deposits with Systematic Deposit Plan. It also allows investors to earn revised interest rates on each monthly deposit.

The interest rates have also been revised for special tenure. The new rates are mentioned below:Listed below are some of the characteristics of Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit:

Impact of the rate change

Here is an example of the FD returns earned by senior citizens and customers below 60 years on an investment amount of Rs. 5,00,000. This information will help you understand how these higher FD rates affect your earnings.

Investment tenor FD interest rates Interest earnings Total earnings 20 months 6.80% p.a. Rs. 35,682 Rs. 3,35,682 33 months 7.60% p.a. Rs. 69,009 Rs. 3,69,009 35 months 7.50% p.a. Rs. 72,601 Rs. 3,72,601

Investment tenor FD interest rates Interest earnings Total earnings 20 months 6.55% p.a. Rs. 34,309 Rs. 3,34,309 33 months 7.35% p.a. Rs. 66,527 Rs. 3,66,527 35 months 7.25% p.a. Rs. 69,942 Rs. 3,69,942

Disclaimer: All results were computed using the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit Calculator.

The FD rate revision can increase and protect your money with careful financial planning. Comparing the FD rates and other features on offer can help you choose the best issuer in this case. The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is one of the best recommendations on the market right now because you can start with just Rs. 15,000 and receive FD rates up to 7.75% p.a. Additionally, a variable tenor of up to 60 months will allow you to take full advantage of excellent FD rates. So, immediately invest online with a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit to boost your portfolio's returns.

