Bajaj Finance increases the Fixed Deposit interest rates| Earn higher returns this festive season

The festivities this year have brought good news for all investors. Bajaj Finance has increased the FD rates on specific tenures. You can now start investing with a minimum of Rs. 15,000 up to Rs. 5 Crore and earn higher FD interest rates. The revised interest rates are applicable for customers below 60 years and senior citizens. Senior citizens, however, receive an additional rate benefit of 0.25% p.a.
The new rates w.e.f 7 Oct 2022The revised interest rates for cumulative deposits are mentioned below.
|Tenure
|Cumulative interest rates for customers below 60 years of age
|Cumulative interest rates for senior citizens
|Old rate
|New rate
|Old rate
|New rate
|12 - 23 months
|6.35% p.a.
|6.55% p.a.
|6.60% p.a.
|6.80% p.a.
|24 - 35 months
|6.95% p.a.
|7.25% p.a.
|7.20% p.a.
|7.50% p.a.
Special rates w.e.f 7 Oct 2022The interest rates have also been revised for special tenure. The new rates are mentioned below:
|Tenure
|Cumulative interest rates for customers below 60 years of age
|Cumulative interest rates for senior citizens
|Old rate
|New rate
|Old rate
|New rate
|15 months
|6.55% p.a.
|6.70% p.a.
|6.80% p.a.
|6.95% p.a.
|18 months
|6.65% p.a.
|6.80% p.a.
|6.90% p.a.
|7.05% p.a.
|22 months
|6.80% p.a.
|7.05% p.a.
|7.05% p.a.
|7.30% p.a.
|30 months
|7.05% p.a.
|7.35% p.a.
|7.30% p.a.
|7.60% p.a.
|33 months
|7.15% p.a.
|7.35% p.a.
|7.40% p.a.
|7.60% p.a.
Impact of the rate change
Here is an example of the FD returns earned by senior citizens and customers below 60 years on an investment amount of Rs. 5,00,000. This information will help you understand how these higher FD rates affect your earnings.For senior citizens:
|Investment tenor
|FD interest rates
|Interest earnings
|Total earnings
|20 months
|6.80% p.a.
|Rs. 35,682
|Rs. 3,35,682
|33 months
|7.60% p.a.
|Rs. 69,009
|Rs. 3,69,009
|35 months
|7.50% p.a.
|Rs. 72,601
|Rs. 3,72,601
|Investment tenor
|FD interest rates
|Interest earnings
|Total earnings
|20 months
|6.55% p.a.
|Rs. 34,309
|Rs. 3,34,309
|33 months
|7.35% p.a.
|Rs. 66,527
|Rs. 3,66,527
|35 months
|7.25% p.a.
|Rs. 69,942
|Rs. 3,69,942
Disclaimer: All results were computed using the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit Calculator.
The FD rate revision can increase and protect your money with careful financial planning. Comparing the FD rates and other features on offer can help you choose the best issuer in this case. The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is one of the best recommendations on the market right now because you can start with just Rs. 15,000 and receive FD rates up to 7.75% p.a. Additionally, a variable tenor of up to 60 months will allow you to take full advantage of excellent FD rates. So, immediately invest online with a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit to boost your portfolio's returns.The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit also comes with the highest ratings from CRISIL and ICRA, making it one of the safest and most secure investment options. Invest online today with a 100% digital application for a stress-free experience.