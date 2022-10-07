English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

    Bajaj Finance increases the Fixed Deposit interest rates| Earn higher returns this festive season

    The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is one of the best recommendations on the market right now because you can start with just Rs. 15,000 and receive FD rates up to 7.75% p.a.

    October 07, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST

    The festivities this year have brought good news for all investors. Bajaj Finance has increased the FD rates on specific tenures. You can now start investing with a minimum of Rs. 15,000 up to Rs. 5 Crore and earn higher FD interest rates. The revised interest rates are applicable for customers below 60 years and senior citizens. Senior citizens, however, receive an additional rate benefit of 0.25% p.a.

    The new rates w.e.f 7 Oct 2022

    The revised interest rates for cumulative deposits are mentioned below.
    TenureCumulative interest rates for customers below 60 years of ageCumulative interest rates for senior citizens
    Old rateNew rateOld rateNew rate
    12 - 23 months6.35% p.a.6.55% p.a.6.60% p.a.6.80% p.a.
    24 - 35 months6.95% p.a.7.25% p.a.7.20% p.a.7.50% p.a.

    Special rates w.e.f 7 Oct 2022

    The interest rates have also been revised for special tenure. The new rates are mentioned below:
    TenureCumulative interest rates for customers below 60 years of ageCumulative interest rates for senior citizens
    Old rateNew rateOld rateNew rate
    15 months6.55% p.a.6.70% p.a.6.80% p.a.6.95% p.a.
    18 months6.65% p.a.6.80% p.a.6.90% p.a.7.05% p.a.
    22 months6.80% p.a.7.05% p.a.7.05% p.a.7.30% p.a.
    30 months7.05% p.a.7.35% p.a.7.30% p.a.7.60% p.a.
    33 months7.15% p.a.7.35% p.a.7.40% p.a.7.60% p.a.
    Listed below are some of the characteristics of Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit:
    1. Start investing with Rs. 15,000 as a flat sum to meet the minimum investment requirement. The maximum investment for online consumers is Rs. 5 Crore; offline customers have no maximum investment amount.
    2. Interest rates up to 7.75% for a tenure of 44 months: Senior citizens investing for 44 months can expect FD rates of up to 7.75% annually. Customers under 60 years of age receive interest rates of up to 7.50% annually.
    3. Tenors between 12 and 60 months: Select any tenor between 12 and 60 months. The interest rate on your investment will depend on your tenor.
    4. Flexible payout option: Select the non-cumulative fixed deposit to generate consistent income. You can earn interest on a monthly, quartFDerly, half-yearly, or annual basis.
    1. Special tenure for higher returns: Bajaj Finance provides a special Tenor with Higher Returns. Monthly special tenors include 15, 18, 22, 30, 33, and 44.
    2. End-to-end online process : You can start investing online by following simple steps. Choose your investment details, complete your KYC, provide additional details and complete your payment.
    3. Systematic Deposit Plan- You can also start small monthly deposits with Systematic Deposit Plan. It also allows investors to earn revised interest rates on each monthly deposit.

    Impact of the rate change

    Here is an example of the FD returns earned by senior citizens and customers below 60 years on an investment amount of Rs. 5,00,000. This information will help you understand how these higher FD rates affect your earnings.

    For senior citizens:
    Investment tenorFD interest ratesInterest earningsTotal earnings
    20 months6.80% p.a.Rs. 35,682Rs. 3,35,682
    33 months7.60% p.a.Rs. 69,009Rs. 3,69,009
    35 months7.50% p.a.Rs. 72,601Rs. 3,72,601
    For customers below 60 years
    Investment tenorFD interest ratesInterest earningsTotal earnings
    20 months6.55% p.a.Rs. 34,309Rs. 3,34,309
    33 months7.35% p.a.Rs. 66,527Rs. 3,66,527
    35 months7.25% p.a.Rs. 69,942Rs. 3,69,942

    Disclaimer: All results were computed using the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit Calculator.

    The FD rate revision can increase and protect your money with careful financial planning. Comparing the FD rates and other features on offer can help you choose the best issuer in this case. The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is one of the best recommendations on the market right now because you can start with just Rs. 15,000 and receive FD rates up to 7.75% p.a. Additionally, a variable tenor of up to 60 months will allow you to take full advantage of excellent FD rates. So, immediately invest online with a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit to boost your portfolio's returns.

    The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit also comes with the highest ratings from CRISIL and ICRA, making it one of the safest and most secure investment options. Invest online today with a 100% digital application for a stress-free experience.
    Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article
    Tags: #Features
    first published: Oct 7, 2022 11:55 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.